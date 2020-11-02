KITCHENER -- A 47-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after multiple thefts from vehicles in the city last month.

A string of thefts occurred on the night of Oct. 13. Police say a man was seen entering a vehicle parked outside a home near Westwood Road and Imperial Road North and stole hundreds of dollars-worth of sunglasses.

There was also a report of theft from a vehicle near Willow Road and Marksam Road, where a wallet with a credit card inside was stolen. Police say the same man was seen using a credit card at a restaurant near Imperial Road South and Paisley Road, where he bought food, a drink and a gift card. He then used the card at a store nearby to buy lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes. Police say he spent more than $100 at the two businesses.

A purse was also stolen from a vehicle outside a residence near Willow Road and Marksam Road on Oct. 13 and the suspect stole a purse with a credit card inside. Police say the man used the card at a store at near Willow Road and Dawson Road to buy lottery tickets and cigarettes for around $50.

Officials say the man was seen near Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West on Oct. 30 around 9:20 p.m. He was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, unauthorized use of a credit card, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.

Guelph police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside.