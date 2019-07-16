

CTV Kitchener





A driver who lost control and struck a light pole in Kitchener on Tuesday morning has been arrested and charged.

Regional police say the suspect fled the scene, but was found a short distance away with the help of the canine unit.

Officials say the 19-year-old man was travelling west on Fairway Crescent near Lackner Boulevard when the collision happened.

The man was charged with several criminal offences including possession of a stolen vehicle, fail to remain, driving under suspension and dangerous driving.

Police did not name the suspect.