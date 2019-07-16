Featured
Man charged after stolen car hits light pole, driver flees
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 5:24PM EDT
A driver who lost control and struck a light pole in Kitchener on Tuesday morning has been arrested and charged.
Regional police say the suspect fled the scene, but was found a short distance away with the help of the canine unit.
Officials say the 19-year-old man was travelling west on Fairway Crescent near Lackner Boulevard when the collision happened.
The man was charged with several criminal offences including possession of a stolen vehicle, fail to remain, driving under suspension and dangerous driving.
Police did not name the suspect.