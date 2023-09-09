Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.

Waterloo regional police say officers searched the home, near the intersection of Gildner and Park streets, on Friday.

The accused is now facing charges including failing to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.