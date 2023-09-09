Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener

The intersection of Gildner and Park streets in Kitchener is seen on Saturday Sept. 9, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of Gildner and Park streets in Kitchener is seen on Saturday Sept. 9, 2023. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News