Man charged after shotgun, stolen vehicle seized in Kitchener
A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a stolen vehicle, a shotgun and two replica firearms from a Kitchener home.
Waterloo regional police say officers searched the home, near the intersection of Gildner and Park streets, on Friday.
The accused is now facing charges including failing to comply with a release order, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,300 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Conservatives close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City are spending the final day of their convention voting on a series of changes to the party's policy handbook, including whether to adopt stances on issues around gender identity.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
A sky-high turnout: Airshow London inspires old and new fans alike
From fighter jets, to helicopters and transport aircraft, pilots at Airshow London had a packed crowd looking skyward Friday night.
Teen boy arrested after robbing convenience store at knifepoint
A 15-year-old male is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a Strathroy convenience store at knifepoint early Friday morning.
Veltman trial gets underway, a local entrepreneur gets the Costco treatment, and meet Demon the dog: Top Windsor stories this week
The trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family got underway, a local entrepreneur got his product on Costco shelves, and a black lab is helping construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
One person displaced after fire on Byng Road
One person has been displaced and damage is estimated at $130,000 after a fire broke out at a residence in the city's south end early Friday evening.
Suspect who allegedly made sexual comments to minors identified: Windsor police
Windsor police have identified a man who allegedly solicited two teen girls for sexual favours in Reaume Park on Friday morning.
Collapsed historic apartment building in Penetanguishene, Ont. to be demolished Monday
An apartment building that collapsed in Penetanguishene this week, leaving 14 people without a home, has been scheduled for demolition.
-
Challenge issued to walk or bike on commutes this week in Penetanguishene
The Town of Penetanguishene is challenging residents to walk or ride to work and school this week.
Murder investigation underway in the Sault, victim identified
What police initially deemed as a suspicious death at a John Street residence in Sault Ste. Marie is now a murder investigation.
Crash closes part of Hwy. 144
Serious collision has closed Highway 144 Saturday morning between Highways 560 and 661 in Gogama.
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
Ottawa home prices increase $2,000 year-over-year as resale market stalls, OREB says
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $2,000 in August compared to a year ago, as the resale market stalled amid higher interest rates and economic uncertainty this summer.
Ottawa plans to send 60,000 tonnes of garbage a year to private landfills
The city of Ottawa is looking to send 60,000 tonnes of residential waste a year to two private landfills, helping to extend the life of the rapidly filling up Trail Road Landfill by at least two years.
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
Police search for 8 suspects following brazen stabbing attack at Toronto mall
Police are searching for eight suspects following an aggravated assault at the Shops at Don Mills.
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
Small businesses want support from Quebec for francization in the workplace
The vast majority of small and medium-sized busisiness (SME) owners are enthusiastic about the idea of offering francization in the workplace, but they will need help to cover the costs, argues the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
Woman in her 60s arrested in Quebec City after man in 40s stabbed and killed
Quebec City police (SPVQ) are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday in a residence on 2nd Street in the Limoilou district.
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
Man injured in Furby Street shooting: Police
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
Water treatment plant damages in the millions: City
The City of Winnipeg is flushing millions of dollars in repair costs after a man trashed the city's water treatment plant earlier this week.
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Martin Fuchs takes home first in Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows
A $150,000 prize was up for grabs at the Tourmaline Oil Cup at Spruce Meadows Friday.
Legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn issues statement
The legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn, who was fatally assaulted at a sports facility in Copperfield Tuesday night, issued a statement to the media Saturday morning.
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following high-speed crash in southeast Edmonton
A 39-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash Friday night.
Semi crashes with passenger vehicle in Lamont County
RCMP are investigating a serious crash Saturday morning, between a semi and a passenger vehicle.
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
Girl Guide cookies are back in B.C.
Fall Girl Guide cookies are coming soon to a B.C. neighbourhood near you, and the organization promises they'll be easier than ever to buy, with cashless payment options now available in select locations.
Insurer agrees to pay $30K to B.C. authority for alleged illegal operation in province
An insurance company has agreed to pay the B.C. Financial Services Authority more than $30,000 over allegations it insured an aircraft based in the province when it was not licensed to do so.
Realtors' association announces $500K donation for wildfire relief in B.C. Interior
The professional association that represents more than 2,600 Realtors in the B.C. Interior is making a large donation to support wildfire relief efforts.