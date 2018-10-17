

CTV Kitchener





A man faced numerous charges after several sexual assaults involving young male victims were reported to police.

Wellington County OPP said they occurred in the summer months in Wellington North and Centre Wellington Township.

Police said the incidents involved the same male suspect but different victims.

Raymond Squires, 55 of Minto Township, was arrested in connection to this incident.

He faced four counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of providing false information under the sex offender information registration act, among others.

He was arrested and held for bail hearing.