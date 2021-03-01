Advertisement
Man charged after reports of alleged dog abuse
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 8:36PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Police say they have charged a man after reports of alleged dog abuse in Waterloo.
In a news release, officials say police responded to the area of Albert Street and University Avenue West around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 27. They say a witness saw a man striking a dog several times and recorded the man on their cell phone.
An 18-year-old man was charged with causing distress to an animal.
The dog was transferred into the care of the humane society.