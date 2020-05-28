KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged after allegedly driving a riding lawnmower at his neighbour during a dispute.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday at around 8:05 p.m. at a residence near Steffler Drive and Ironwood Road in Guelph.

According to a news release, a man was mowing his lawn on a small riding lawnmower at the time of the dispute.

Officials say he then began repeatedly driving the mower at the other neighbour, who police say was able to avoid being hit.

As a result of the incident, a 51-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

He's due in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 8.

The allegations against him haven't been proven in court.