

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a man allegedly posted nude photos of a woman without her knowledge.

Police were contact Tuesday around the noon hour by an upset resident after a man had posted nude photos.

Through the course of the investigation officers determined that a woman was sleeping when a man known to her took several photographs. The man then posted them on different social media websites.

As a result, police have arrested and changed a Norfolk County man with publication of an intimate image without consent.

He is set to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.