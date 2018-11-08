Featured
Man charged after posting nude images of woman
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 8:15AM EST
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a man allegedly posted nude photos of a woman without her knowledge.
Police were contact Tuesday around the noon hour by an upset resident after a man had posted nude photos.
Through the course of the investigation officers determined that a woman was sleeping when a man known to her took several photographs. The man then posted them on different social media websites.
As a result, police have arrested and changed a Norfolk County man with publication of an intimate image without consent.
He is set to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.