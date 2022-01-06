Man charged after lunging at Guelph police officer with a hammer

Guelph -

A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged after confronting a Guelph police officer with a hammer on Wednesday.

The Guelph Police Service said just after 11 a.m., an officer approached a man who was loitering at the transit terminal on Carden Street.

The man tucked a construction hammer in his waistband and did not comply with the officer’s request. Police said the man lunged toward the officer, causing him to believe he was going to be struck.

The Guelph man was arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer.

Police seized the hammer and a bladed construction tool for destruction.

The man will appear in Guelph court in May.