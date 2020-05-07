KITCHENER -- A man is facing a number of charges in connection to an incident where three Stratford Police Service officers were assaulted.

In a news release, Stratford police say they arrested a 37-year-old Stratford man on Tuesday.

He was reportedly held in custody for a bail hearing the next day.

Just after 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the man allegedly assaulted a special constable during the officer's interaction with him. Nobody was hurt, but police say the man continued his aggressive behaviour.

Officials say he went on to damage property at the police station, and was charged with assault a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

He was remanded into custody by the courts and taken back to the Stratford Jail.

Police say that, during the transport, he spat all over the back of the police cruiser, and then allegedly "bit one of the officers and flicked bodily fluids at the other" while he was being escorted into the jail.

No one was injured and police were able to get him in without further incident.

"As a result, further charges were laid for two counts of Assault Peace Officer and Mischief Under $5,000," a news release reads in part.

The accused has not been identified. These charges have not been proven in court.