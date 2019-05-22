

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing a number of charges after a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist Tillsonburg.

Police say a male cyclist was riding near Broadway Road and Christie Street on Tuesday when the crash happened.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since passed away due to his injuries.

Police have identified him as Michael Jones, 63, of Tillsonburg.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and was arrested after he was allegedly involved in another collision.

Police say Mark Newell, 38, of Springfield, was arrested. He is facing a number of charges:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Failing to stop at an accident resulting in death

Possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000

Failure to stop after accident

Causing death by criminal negligence

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.