Haldimand County OPP responded to a family dispute in Dunnville.

On Aug. 24 at 5:13 p.m., a family dispute was occurring on Haldimand-Dunnville Townline Road.

A distraught male had reportedly discharged a firearm and caused damage inside the residence.

Members of the Emergency Response Team attended to make contact with the male and secure the area.

He was located outside the residence and arrested without further incident.

The man, 34 from Dunnville, was charged with multiple firearm offences, assault, failing to comply with recognizance and mischief under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing at Provincial Court Cayuga.