A man is facing charges after a collision near New Hamburg on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmot-Easthope Road and Huron Road.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan south on Wilmot-Easthope Road and had stopped to make a left turn onto Huron Street.

The Chevrolet sedan was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup being driven by a 71-year-old man, according to police.

Officials say the Chevrolet sedan then collided with a Ford sedan travelling north on Wilmot-Easthope Road.

The Ford sedan was being driven by a 32-year-old man.

Police say the 71 year old was charged with careless driving.

The woman and a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan, as well as the man driving the Ford sedan, were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.