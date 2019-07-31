Featured
Man charged after crash that sends 3 to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:59AM EDT
A man is facing charges after a collision near New Hamburg on Tuesday.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wilmot-Easthope Road and Huron Road.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan south on Wilmot-Easthope Road and had stopped to make a left turn onto Huron Street.
The Chevrolet sedan was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup being driven by a 71-year-old man, according to police.
Officials say the Chevrolet sedan then collided with a Ford sedan travelling north on Wilmot-Easthope Road.
The Ford sedan was being driven by a 32-year-old man.
Police say the 71 year old was charged with careless driving.
The woman and a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan, as well as the man driving the Ford sedan, were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.