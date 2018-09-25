Featured
Man charged after collision with school bus
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 8:51AM EDT
A 68-year-old man has been charged following a two vehicle crash involving a school bus in Hagersville.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Monday just after 7 a.m. on Sandusk Road and Concession 13 Walpole.
A 72-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were taken to an area hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision. The driver of the school bus was not injured.
The 68-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving.