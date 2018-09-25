

CTV Kitchener





A 68-year-old man has been charged following a two vehicle crash involving a school bus in Hagersville.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Monday just after 7 a.m. on Sandusk Road and Concession 13 Walpole.

A 72-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were taken to an area hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were no children on the bus at the time of the collision. The driver of the school bus was not injured.

The 68-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving.