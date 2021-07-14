KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a 38-year-old man with multiple weapons-related offences after an incident on an ION train Tuesday.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of Charles and Cedar Streets in Kitchener after reports from Grand River Transit Security of a male riding an ION train with a concealed firearm.

Police say they located the man and determined the firearm was a pellet gun.

A 38-year-old man is charged with six counts of failing to comply with a court order, failing to comply with probation order, possessing a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing stolen property under $5,000.