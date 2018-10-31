

Guelph Police have charged a man after he barricaded himself in a Guelph motel Tuesday morning.

Police say 52-year-old John Abdel-Malek from Mississauga is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, public mischief, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say in the early morning hours Tuesday a vehicle was seen on College Avenue with no rear plate, and was travelling at a high rate of speed running multiple lights.

The vehicle was late found at approximately 4:11 a.m. at a motel on Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive.

Police then observed a man with a knife outside of a room where the vehicle was parked.

The man then barricaded himself in the room. A short time later police received a 9-1-1 call in regard to a man with a gun chasing another man in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street. Upon investigation police determined that it was the same man who barricaded himself in the room.

At 8:49 a.m. police took the man into custody without incident. They learned that the vehicle was stolen out of Barrie on Oct. 28, 2018.

Police also learned the man had committed two separate distraction thefts at a business on Clair Road, one on Oct. 18, 2018 and the other on Oct. 29, 2018.

Abdel-Malek is set to appear in court Dec. 11, 2018.

He has since been released to Peel Regional Police as he was wanted in their jurisdiction.