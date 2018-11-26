

CTV Kitchener





A 49-year-old man has been charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling after trying to bring what police are calling ‘a large quantity’ of it to a courthouse.

Ontario Provincial Police said the man tried to enter the Simcoe Ontario Court of Justice just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

He was going through the security screening process when officers located marijuana on him. The man was taken into custody without incident.

The 49-year-old man is set to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.