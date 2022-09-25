Man charged after attempt to lure teen into car in Listowel

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County have charged a 61-year-old man following an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.

OPP said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Wallace Avenue North and Elizabeth Street East.

The teen was allegedly approached by a male driver who told the girl to get into his vehicle.

On Monday, police announced that they located a suspect not known to the victim.

A 61-year-old man from Mount Forest was arrested and charged with criminal harassment. He was released with a future court date in Stratford.

Police are still asking anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message at www.P3tips.com.