Man charged after assaults at engagement party: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after two people were allegedly assaulted at an engagement party over the weekend.
Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent, after reports of a verbal altercation that turned physical, according to a news release from Guelph police.
Police said a male was struck in the head with a stick and a female suffered a laceration on her finger. Police considered both victims’ injuries minor.
A 38-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.
He is expected in court in October.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on Yukon object and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Mounties eyeing change to recreational cannabis use policy for members
The RCMP is looking at easing a policy that requires front-line officers and many other employees to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they're resuming
United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears
Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision Wednesday.
London
-
Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after early morning crash in Woodstock
A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end of Woodstock sent one to hospital Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
'We are looking for justice': Terrorism trial starts in Windsor for crime committed in London
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, started Tuesday in Superior court in relation to the June 2021 deaths of four members of a Muslim family.
-
LaSalle boat explosion results in non-life-threatening injuries
LaSalle police say some boaters sustained non-life threatening injuries after a boat explosion in LaSalle.
-
'Wanted: Prince Charles': Police looking for offender who allegedly removed ankle monitor
A 27-year-old man with a name fit for a king is on the lam after allegedly removing his ankle monitoring device, Toronto police say.
Barrie
-
Power outage at Barrie school forces early end to the first day back
Students at a Barrie high school had a shortened first day back amid a power failure.
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Suspended G1 driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 400 in Innisfil
A G1 driver faces several charges after provincial police say an officer stopped him speeding on Highway 400 in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Sudbury suspect charged with impaired driving causing death
After recovering from critical injuries related to a crash Sudbury’s Skead Road in June, a 53-year-old suspect has been charged with impaired operation causing death.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.
-
Trio of Canadian Olympians the first players to sign with Ottawa's new pro women's hockey team
Ottawa's new professional women's hockey team has its first three players, a trio of gold medal-winning Olympians.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
-
Ont. surgeon suspended for 18 months after directing female X-ray tech to examine his genitals: disciplinary tribunal
An Ontario surgeon's licence has been suspended for 18 months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he directed a female colleague to perform an exam on his genitals for the second time in his more than 30-year career.
-
One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough
An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
-
Montreal English schools without air conditioning during heatwave
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
Atlantic
-
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
-
Lionel Desmond inquiry: Judge calls for another round of final submissions next week
The Nova Scotia inquiry that investigated why former Canadian soldier Lionel Desmond fatally shot three family members and himself in 2017 is set to resume for at least one day of hearings next week.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Serious injuries after two-vehicle crash on Highway 1: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are still trying to determine the cause of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
-
'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses
Plywood covers the doors and windows of several homes on the Blood Reserve, a vivid image of the southern Alberta First Nation's life-and-death battle with drug traffickers.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
2 charged in series of Fort Chipewyan shootings
Two people have been charged in connection with a series of shootings in Fort Chipewyan.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Vancouver
-
Man hospitalized after Langley crash that police believe involved impaired driving
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Langley Tuesday morning that shut down a road for hours, and police believe alcohol was involved.
-
Evacuation orders to lift in B.C.'s Shuswap, but wildfire disruptions drag on
Residents of British Columbia's Shuswap region must wait another day for evacuation orders to lift in wildfire-ravaged areas of the community, complicating the return to school for some students.
-
Vancouver real estate board foresees home price stabilization amid higher borrowing costs
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says higher borrowing costs combined with seasonal patterns are putting the housing market on track to see slowing sales and price stabilization.