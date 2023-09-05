Man charged after assaults at engagement party: Guelph police

A Guelph man is facing charges after two people were allegedly assaulted at an engagement party over the weekend.

Police were called at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent, after reports of a verbal altercation that turned physical, according to a news release from Guelph police.

Police said a male was struck in the head with a stick and a female suffered a laceration on her finger. Police considered both victims’ injuries minor.

A 38-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

He is expected in court in October.