KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man is facing a number of charges after police say he attempted to drive into an ambulance that was responding to a priority call.

According to a news release, the incident happened in the area of Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street North at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

That's when paramedics were responding to a priority call with their lights and sirens activated. Police said that a driver began following the ambulance "in an aggressive manner" and tried to swerve into it.

There were no injuries or damages in this incident,

The accused, 56, was charged with careless driving and failing to stop at the nearest curb for an emergency vehicle.

Drivers are reminded to clear the way when they see an emergency vehicle with its lights or sirens on.