    • Man charged after allegedly entering woman’s room while she slept

    A stock photo of a person sleeping in a bed. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto) A stock photo of a person sleeping in a bed. (Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)
    Guelph police have arrested a man after they say a woman was awakened by a stranger in her bedroom twice.

    On May 6, at around 3:15 a.m., a woman reported that she felt her bed covers being lifted and saw a man run out of her College Avenue West apartment.

    The following Monday, police said the woman found the same man standing next to her bed at 2 a.m. Police said she yelled at him and he ran from the apartment.

    Shortly after, officers found a bag of stolen property outside the apartment building. A police dog found the suspect nearby, according to a news release from police. Police believe the man also entered the garage of a home on Vanier Drive.

    A 28-year-old Guelph man is charged with four counts of break and enter and one count of trespassing at night.

      

