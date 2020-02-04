KITCHENER -- A 25-year-old man has been charged after allegedly defecating on someone's deck in Turkey Point.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say that the man went to a home on Cedar Drive and went to the bathroom on their deck.

He then allegedly ran to a white, four-door sedan and drove off.

Officials say that the suspect and vehicle were caught on video surveillance and identified.

The man, who is from Norfolk County, has been charged with mischief – interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

He's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.