KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly assaulted two officers in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Kingsway Drive around 11:20 a.m.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, officials said they were confronted by a man uttering death threats. The man then assaulted the officer.

A second officer arrived and was also assaulted by the man, according to police.

He was arrested and has been charged with uttering a death threat, assaulting police and assaulting with intent to resist arrest.