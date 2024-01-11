KITCHENER
    • Man charged after alleged sexual assault on a Cambridge bus

    A 62-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after police say a female was sexually assaulted on a bus in Cambridge.

    Waterloo regional police say it happened on Nov. 14, 2023 just before 1 p.m. in the area of Hespeler and Dunbar Roads.

    On Thursday, police arrested and charged the man with sexual assault.

    Police said they would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.

