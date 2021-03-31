KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been cautioned by police after yelling racial slurs at an Asian woman over the weekend.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that officers acted on information from the public and were able to identify the 21-year-old man.

Officers spoke with him Tuesday evening and he was warned about his behavior and told he could face criminal harassment charges.

Aaliyah Subang said she was walking her dog on Sunday afternoon in the area of Goodwin Drive and Beaver Meadow Drive when a man approached her and launched into a racist rant.

"He said 'You don't belong here, Asians are the reason for coronavirus in Canada, get out of here, go back home to your country, nobody wants you,'" Subang said.

Subang and police said the man appeared agitated. He reportedly walked away, but kept turning back to yell and make obscene gestures.

Guelph police continue to encourage anyone who feels they may be a victim of a hate-related crime to contact them.