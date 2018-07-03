

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a man after he was seen was swimming in a fountain completely naked on Monday.

Police say their bike patrol unit was called to a fountain located on Wyndham Street North and Quebec Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a man bathing in the fountain.

The man was warned and left the area.

But police say around 8:30 a.m. the man was located again swimming completely naked.

The man was asked to exit the fountain and proceeded to stand up, exposing himself.

The man was warned again and sent on his way.

Police then received multiple reports of the man displaying threatening behavior, screaming and yelling at citizens.

As a result police arrested and charged a 44-year-old Guelph man with Indecent Act and Cause of Disturbance.

He was held for a bail hearing.