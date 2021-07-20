KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they recovered stolen identity documents and credit cards after arresting a man last week.

Officers found a man wanted on a warrant in the area of University Avenue East in Waterloo around 4:20 p.m. Friday. In a news release, police said they found he was carrying stolen property, including identity documents.

The 44-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of break-and-enter instruments, theft from mail, possession of stolen credit cards and possessing identity documents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.