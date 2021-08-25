Man carrying baseball bat covered in barbed wire arrested in Guelph

KITCHENER -

Guelph police arrested and charged a man who was walking through the downtown core carrying a baseball bat covered in barbed wire.

Police said they received reports about the man around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and he was located in the area shortly after.

In a news release, officials said the man entered into a judicial release order on Jan. 20 following theft and mischief charges. The order had conditions prohibiting carrying weapons, according to police.

The 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a judicial release order.

Police said he was also carrying an eight-inch serrated steak knife in his bag. The bat and knife were both seized by officers.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.