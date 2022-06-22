Man called 'high risk offender' released from prison

Christopher Watts has once again been released from prison.

Kingston Police issued a safety notice on Wednesday stating Watts has been deemed a "high risk offender" and may "pose a risk to the community, particularly to females, including females under 18 years of age." They added that the 61-year-old is now living in Kingston and will be monitored.

Watts was convicted in 2003 of manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference of a 13-year-old girl.

Amanda Raymond died after attending a party at Watts' Puslinch Lake home in July 2001. The Parole Board of Canada detailed how he gave her drugs, including Percocets, OxyContin, speed and ecstasy.When Raymond was in a drug-induced coma, Watts refused to let others call for help,sexually assaulted her, wrote obscene words on her body and took pictures and video.

Watts was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2003.

AFTER THE GUILTY VERDICT

Watts completed his custodial sentence in November 2015 and commenced a 10-year supervision order (LTSO). Since that time, he's been suspended at least 10 times. The Parole Board of Canada described those breaches as "extensive."

In February 2022, Watts was moved from a medium security institution to a community correctional centre.

A few weeks later, on March 8, his parole officer learned Watts had visited 13 areas he wasn't supposed to. A review determined that he had repeatedly walked by a boys and girls club, including times when the children would be leaving the club for the day.

Watts promised his parole officer he would take another route, but the next day he was once again caught in an area he was not allowed. The parole board said as it appeared Watts only walked by the areas and his release would be maintained.

On March 17, Watts met with a woman without informing his parole officer. Police in Kingston said they spent some time together before she drove Watts back to the community correctional centre. Police described the woman as vulnerable, and said Watts lied to her about his name.

A warrant of suspension was executed based on Watts' failure to follow the conditions of his release.

The parole board also said Watts' problematic behavior has continued after his incarceration.

Police learned he met with the same woman again in April and she was also contacted by Watts' nephew.

"This indicates you provided her first and last name to him and have continued your stalking and predatory behaviour even while incarcerated," the Parole Board decision read.

Watts's statutory release was formally revoked on June 2.

RELEASED AGAIN

On June 22, Kingston Police issued a safety notice informing the public that Watts had been released again.

They said his Long Term Supervision Order (LTSO) would remain in effect until April 6, 2027 and he would monitored by the Kingston Police High-Risk Offender Unit and Correctional Services of Canada.

Under the statutory release, Watts will be required to follow strict conditions to ensure public safety, they include:

Immediately reporting all sexual or non-sexual relationships with women to his parole officer

No direct or indirect contact with his victims or their families

Not to be in the presence of children under the age of 18 unless he's with an adult approved by the parole officer

Not to be in any places where children under the age of 18 are likely to be.

He's also been instructed not to visit Kitchener, Waterloo and Toronto.

Police said anyone who is aware of potential breaches to Watts' conditions should call them at 613-549-4660.