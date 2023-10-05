Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS

A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.

Police were called to the area of Bayne Crescent and Burnett Avenue around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a break-and-enter in progress.

According to a news release, a man not known to the residents broke in with a knife and assaulted three people inside.

A 73-year-old man, 68-year-old woman, and 36-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect assaulted officers as they arrived at the home, and they used a stun gun to try to arrest him.

The man then allegedly tried to get away in his vehicle and repeatedly rammed police cruisers before he was placed under arrest.

A 19-year-old from Cambridge is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of assaulting police with a weapon, impaired operation, and refusing blood demand.