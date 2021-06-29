KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police arrested a man who was brandishing a knife in Kitchener on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of King Street West and Ontario Street North around 9:25 p.m. for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.

In a news release, police said the suspect fled when they arrived and was arrested around Duke Street East and Queen Street North after a short foot pursuit.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

A 40-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing police.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.