Man brandishing knife arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police arrested a man who was brandishing a knife in Kitchener on Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of King Street West and Ontario Street North around 9:25 p.m. for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.
In a news release, police said the suspect fled when they arrived and was arrested around Duke Street East and Queen Street North after a short foot pursuit.
The victim wasn't injured in the incident.
A 40-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing police.
He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.