Man bitten on face numerous times during assault: police
CTV Kitchener Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:03PM EST
KITCHENER -- Police have arrested a man for an assault that they say involved another man getting bitten on the face.
Guelph Police attended an address on Waterloo Avenue on Saturday in regards to a dropped 911 call.
Officials say they found a 65-year-old Guelph man who had been bitten numerous times on the face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police report that the 55-year-old man taken into custody was known to the victim.
The accused has been charged for assault causing bodily harm and was further held for a bail hearing.