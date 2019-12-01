KITCHENER -- Police have arrested a man for an assault that they say involved another man getting bitten on the face.

Guelph Police attended an address on Waterloo Avenue on Saturday in regards to a dropped 911 call.

Officials say they found a 65-year-old Guelph man who had been bitten numerous times on the face. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police report that the 55-year-old man taken into custody was known to the victim.

The accused has been charged for assault causing bodily harm and was further held for a bail hearing.