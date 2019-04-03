

CTV Kitchener





A person in distress has been barricaded in a residence overnight in Brantford.

Police say they were first contacted on Tuesday afternoon by a person who was threatened by a 36-year-old man.

When police arrived to the scene on Market Street near Grey Street, the suspect barricaded himself inside a room. Police began de-escalating the situation by setting up containment and negotiating with the man inside.

On Wednesday morning, police said that the containment was ongoing. The Waterloo Regional Police Service is assisting, relieving Brantford officers who have been deployed since the incident began.

Just before 2 p.m., police were able to make contact with the male inside. He was arrested and is now charged with uttering threats to cause death or harm and possession of a knife for dangerous purposes.

For precautionary reasons, police say he was brought for medical assessment.

Police also say that there is no threat to public safety.