Featured
Man attempting to exit police RIDE program charged with stunt driving
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 10:21AM EDT
A 62-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after trying to leave a police RIDE program.
OPP officers were conducting the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Nelson Avenue in Listowel on Sunday.
A driver entered the program around 3 p.m. and was observed not wearing a seat belt.
Police say the man squealed his car tires and attempted to exit the program while talking to officers.
He was stopped by OPP a short distance away.
Gordon Aukland of North Perth has been charged with failing to properly wear a seat belt as well as performing a stunt in a motor vehicle.
His driver’s licence was seized and a driving suspension was imposed. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
He is scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on Saturday.