

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 62-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after trying to leave a police RIDE program.

OPP officers were conducting the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Nelson Avenue in Listowel on Sunday.

A driver entered the program around 3 p.m. and was observed not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the man squealed his car tires and attempted to exit the program while talking to officers.

He was stopped by OPP a short distance away.

Gordon Aukland of North Perth has been charged with failing to properly wear a seat belt as well as performing a stunt in a motor vehicle.

His driver’s licence was seized and a driving suspension was imposed. The vehicle was towed and impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in a Stratford court on Saturday.