Man attacked at Guelph bus stop after refusing to hand over cigarette

    A Guelph Transit bus stop. (Source: Guelph Transit)
    Guelph police say a man was attacked Monday after refusing to give another person a cigarette.

    Around 3:15 p.m., the victim was waiting at a bus stop near the Bullfrog Plaza on Eramaosa Road. He said a male approached him and asked for a cigarette.

    The man, who was in his 30s, told police he refused the request because the stranger appeared to be underage.

    Then, he said, the male began to walk away, turned and hit the man several times from behind.

    The victim fell to the ground and struck his head.

    A person who witnessed the interaction intervened and the stranger got into a car and drove away.

    When police arrived on Eramosa Road, they found the victim had a missing tooth and was bleeding from his forehead.

    He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

    The suspect is described as a male of Asian descent, approximately 5-foot-7, with a slim build, short black hair and what police described as a “slight” moustache. He was also driving a blue Honda Civic.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Guelph police.

