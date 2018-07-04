

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say they’ve arrested a man after he assaulted an officer twice while being escorted out of a downtown establishment.

Police say they were called to a licensed establishment downtown around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after a man refused to leave when asked by staff.

When police arrived the man had already left.

Police say he was then observed acting erratically at a different licensed establishment, where he was also refusing to leave when asked by staff.

When police attempted to direct him out of the building he resisted and assaulted an officer.

Police removed the man from the establishment and while attempting to place him in the police vehicle, he assaulted an officer again.

As a result the 44-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with Fail to Leave Premise When Directed and Assaulting Police.

He was held for a bail hearing.