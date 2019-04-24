

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was treated in hospital after being assaulted while trying to sell his phone.

Police say they responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Bechtel Drive in Kitchener on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was selling the device on an online site and had agreed to meet a buyer in the area.

When they met, two men assaulted him in an attempt to steal the cell phone.

The seller was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say they victims are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Officials recommend making online transactions in well-lit, public locations with surveillance cameras. The public is also advised to bring someone or to let others know where the meeting is taking place.