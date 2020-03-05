KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in what they are calling an "unmotivated" attack in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Kingsway Drive near Greenfield Avenue at 9:20 p.m. to a report of an assault.

According to police, a man was walking on Kingsway Drive when he was attacked by a man from behind.

Following the assault, police say the attacker ran from the scene.

He's being described as white, with a thin to average build, and a shaved head.

The man was wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey winter jacket at the time of the attack.

Police say that there is no known motivation for this assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers or police.