Man assaulted in Kitchener, left injured on the road

A man found injured on a Kitchener road Saturday night is believed to be the victim of an assault, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the Forest Hills neighbourhood at 10:15 p.m.

They found the victim lying on the street at Warren Road and Silverspring Crescent.

Police say the 46-year-old man from Kitchener had injuries consistent with those “caused by a physical altercation.”

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call them at 519-570-9777.