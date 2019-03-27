

CTV Kitchener





A man was robbed while trying to sell a mobile phone in a transaction he had arranged online.

Police responded to the incident in Kitchener on Wednesday. The victim had agreed to meet the suspect at a townhouse complex when he was assaulted and had his phone taken.

Anyone arranging to meet someone online is advised to take precautions like meeting in a well-lit, public location with surveillance cameras.

The lobbies of police divisions are also open to conduct transactions in person.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident to contact them.