Man assaulted by group in Cambridge parking lot: police

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in a Cambridge parking lot.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Clemens Avenue and Sheffield Street area on Tuesday around 1:10 a.m.

They said a victim was assaulted by a group of people he did not know.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information or footage is asked to contact police.