Man assaulted by group in Cambridge parking lot: police
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in a Cambridge parking lot.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Clemens Avenue and Sheffield Street area on Tuesday around 1:10 a.m.
They said a victim was assaulted by a group of people he did not know.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with more information or footage is asked to contact police.
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Taylor Swift says she is 'in shock' after 3 children died in an attack on a U.K. dance class
British police say a third child has died after a stabbing at a kids' yoga and dance class.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
U.K. inquest hears how 1 of 3 women killed at home in crossbow attack managed to text for help
One of the three women killed at their family home just north of London earlier this month was still alive with a crossbow bolt lodged in her chest when police arrived, an inquest heard Tuesday.
BREAKING Second-degree murder charge laid in St. Thomas homicide
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
-
Showers and thunderstorms expected across the region
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Bayview Drive detour improvements
City of Barrie is making changes to the detour on Bayview Drive at Little Avenue.
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
Impaired boater charged in cottage country lake
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
CLOSER LOOK How is the fallout from the Canada Soccer scandal affecting the players?
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
Thunderstorms expected in Toronto this afternoon
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
Suspected impaired driver repeatedly struck officer in Whitby, police say
A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Whitby over the weekend.
Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
Fire destroys tents at designated Halifax encampment site
A fire destroyed two tents at a designated encampment site in Halifax on Saturday.
Vacant Osborne Village parking lot eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
Crash impacting Tuesday morning traffic in east Winnipeg
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
Loss of iconic Grand Union Hotel in Athabasca to fire 'shock' to community
The Grand Union Hotel caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof. The hotel collapsed later that day.
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Video shows suspected arson inside Walmart in East Vancouver
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.