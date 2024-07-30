KITCHENER
    • Man assaulted by group in Cambridge parking lot: police

    A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in a Cambridge parking lot.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Clemens Avenue and Sheffield Street area on Tuesday around 1:10 a.m.

    They said a victim was assaulted by a group of people he did not know.

    A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with more information or footage is asked to contact police.

