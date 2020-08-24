WATERLOO -- Guelph police are looking for a man who reportedly asked about a vehicle at a business and stole it by driving it out of the lot.

The alleged incident happened just before noon on Friday at a business on Woodlawn Road.

The man entered and asked about a 2016 Black Mercedes G-Class AMG 63, according to officials.

Police say that while he was inquiring about the vehicle, he drove it out of the lot at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, which is worth more than $100,000 according to AutoTrader.ca, was last seen heading west on Woodlawn Road.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.

Guelph police are also looking into the theft of a vehicle from the street on Sunday.

They say a black 2012 Mazda 3 was stolen near the intersection of Stephanie Drive and Sullivan Crescent early in the morning.

The rear driver side signal of the vehiclereportedly has a crack and the keys are unaccounted for, according to officials.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.