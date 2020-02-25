KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing charges after being found with various narcotics inside a pharmacy.

Police responded to the incident on King Street West in Kitchener on Tuesday at around 2:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an insecure door and a man inside.

He was arrested, and police say that he was found to be in possession of "a substantial amount" of narcotics, including Xanax and Oxycodone.

The accused, 55, was not named.

He has been charged with break and enter – commit theft and possession of the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.