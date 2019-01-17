

CTV Kitchener





A strange and unsettling incident Thursday at the main branch of the Kitchener Public Library.

Police were called to the Queen Street North building around 4 p.m. after they received reports of a man with a hatchet.

He was taken into police custody.

Police at the scene say no one was injured.

A 26-year-old male has since been charged with Weapons Dangerous, Breach of Probation, and Possession of Stolen Property.