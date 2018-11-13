

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges on Nov. 12.

An off-duty member of the Guelph Police Service observed 28-year-old Thomas Stephens of Guelph at a business on Woodlawn Road at around 6 p.m.

Stephens was wanted on several charges, including assault, uttering threats and robbery.

Police attended, and after a short foot pursuit, he was arrested.

According to a news release, Stephens was carrying a loaded BB gun revolver in a satchel, along with suspected crystal meth, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police said the street value was over $11,700.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court on Nov. 12.