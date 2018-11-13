Featured
Man arrested with drugs, loaded BB gun: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 11:05AM EST
A man was arrested on weapons and drug trafficking charges on Nov. 12.
An off-duty member of the Guelph Police Service observed 28-year-old Thomas Stephens of Guelph at a business on Woodlawn Road at around 6 p.m.
Stephens was wanted on several charges, including assault, uttering threats and robbery.
Police attended, and after a short foot pursuit, he was arrested.
According to a news release, Stephens was carrying a loaded BB gun revolver in a satchel, along with suspected crystal meth, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Police said the street value was over $11,700.
He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He appeared in court on Nov. 12.