Man arrested with 73 stolen credit cards

Guelph police say dozens of stolen credit cards were recovered from a man’s backpack Wednesday after officers stopped him for a separate matter.

Police spokesperson Scott Tracey said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a person loitering in a parking lot on London Road West and looking onto porches.

Officers located a man matching the description smoking close to the entrance to a business in the area, Tracey said.

Police detained the man based on a violation of the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and found 73 credit cards from various banks and in different names, as well as a prybar, bot cutters and other tools in his backpack.

The 36-year-old from Brampton is charged with possessing stolen credit cards and break-and-enter tools.