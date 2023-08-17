Man arrested with 73 stolen credit cards
Guelph police say dozens of stolen credit cards were recovered from a man’s backpack Wednesday after officers stopped him for a separate matter.
Police spokesperson Scott Tracey said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a person loitering in a parking lot on London Road West and looking onto porches.
Officers located a man matching the description smoking close to the entrance to a business in the area, Tracey said.
Police detained the man based on a violation of the Smoke-Free Ontario Act and found 73 credit cards from various banks and in different names, as well as a prybar, bot cutters and other tools in his backpack.
The 36-year-old from Brampton is charged with possessing stolen credit cards and break-and-enter tools.
-
