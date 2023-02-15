Man arrested with 34,000 unmarked cigarettes: OPP

Police say they seized these unmarked cigarettes and whisky from a car in Wellington North Township. (Submitted/OPP) Police say they seized these unmarked cigarettes and whisky from a car in Wellington North Township. (Submitted/OPP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver