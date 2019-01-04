

CTV Kitchener





Three transport trucks stolen from the Greater Toronto Area were recovered in Kitchener.

A member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service was patrolling an industrial complex on Howard Place on Jan. 1 at around 11:15 p.m.

He reportedly saw some suspicious people in a parking lot, who fled in a dark pickup truck when he approached.

Their vehicle was last seen travelling east on Highway 401.

After investigating, police indicate that they found stolen transport trucks in the complex.

A Brampton male, 29, was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

His name was not released.

Police executed a search warrant on the following day and recovered three stolen transport trucks along with stolen machinery and truck parts.

The investigation is ongoing.