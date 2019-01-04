Featured
Man arrested, stolen transport trucks recovered from Kitchener
One of the stolen vehicles that police say they recovered. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 11:57AM EST
Three transport trucks stolen from the Greater Toronto Area were recovered in Kitchener.
A member of the Waterloo Regional Police Service was patrolling an industrial complex on Howard Place on Jan. 1 at around 11:15 p.m.
He reportedly saw some suspicious people in a parking lot, who fled in a dark pickup truck when he approached.
Their vehicle was last seen travelling east on Highway 401.
After investigating, police indicate that they found stolen transport trucks in the complex.
A Brampton male, 29, was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
His name was not released.
Police executed a search warrant on the following day and recovered three stolen transport trucks along with stolen machinery and truck parts.
The investigation is ongoing.