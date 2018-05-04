

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County man is accused of committing sexual assaults more than 15 years ago – and police believe there may have been other attacks of which they’re unaware.

Steven Albert Good, 63, has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual exploitation.

Norfolk County OPP say they began investigating Good in February, after receiving a report of sexual assaults alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 2001.

Police describe Good as being white, heavyset, six feet tall and 241 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that investigators might want to know is asked to call the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-6477.