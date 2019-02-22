

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested 51-year-old Charles Jaquin with multiple charges relating to child pornography.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation on Dec. 27 of last year into the matter.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Whitelaw Road in Guelph.

Jaquin was charged with possession and access to child pornography, and making child pornography available.

He is set to appear in court on April 18.