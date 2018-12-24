

CTV Kitchener





A 71-year-old man is facing a number of weapons and assault charges after an incident in Kitchener.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to a residence on Weber Street West at about 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a Waterloo woman, 59, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

As a result, a Kitchener male was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Police did not identify the accused or the victim.